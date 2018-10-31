The 15-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday October 31.

He is charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Teenager charged with Mansfield Town centre stabbing

It follows the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Mansfield town centre on Monday afternoon.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Westgate at 2.50pm.

The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre after suffering stab wounds to the back.

He has since been discharged.

A second 15-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been released.

Both 15-year-old boys have also been charged with robbery in connection with a separate incident, involving a different victim, which happened on Wednesday October 24 in Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

The stabbing comes just seven weeks after Nottinghamshire Police launched their knife amnesty.