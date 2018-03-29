Teen yobs hit brave Rainworth pensioner with rock after she confronted them for targeting her home

A pensioner was hit by a rock after going outside to confront teenagers throwing stones at her house in Rainworth.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident which happened at about 5.45pm today, Thursday, March 29, in Woodland Park.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A few nights ago a group of teenage males threw stones at the windows which caused damage. They have returned this evening and thrown rocks at the property.

“The elderly female, despite being scared, has gone outside in an attempt to move on the males and to protect her property.

“The males were not deterred and continued to shout abuse at the female before throwing a rock at her and running off.

“The rock has hit her arm causing bruising and discomfort to her arm.”

The group are described as white and aged about 15.

One was wearing an all-grey tracksuit and the others were dressed in black. Two were wearing Adidas-branded clothing and another wearing Nike trousers.

One also wore a ‘Boss’ cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 699 of March 29, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.