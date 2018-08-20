Teen charged after man stabbed in Sutton

Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Sutton.

Connor Sharman, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, will appear at Mansfield magistrates' court today charged with grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

It follows an incident in which a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Priestsic Road at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened in the vicinity of Asda car park on Priestsic Road.

Anyone with any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 997 of August 18.