Team Corah brings Christmas joy to children spending the holidays in King’s Mill Hospital

Team Corah has once again brought Christmas joy to children who are spending Christmas in King’s Mill Hospital.

Team Corah was created in memory of Corah Slaney, from Kirkby, who died from a terminal disease in 2015, aged 17.

Team Corah and their supporters from Mansfield Rugby club

Lisa and Carl, Corah’s parents, were joined by volunteers from Mansfield Rugby Club as they took presents to children on ward 25 of the hospital – the same ward where

Corah received treatment.

Lisa and Carl say they find Christmas hard and aren’t celebrating, but instead have handed out Christmas gifts to ill children since Corah died in 2015.

Lisa said: “It was very emotional, but worthwhile.”