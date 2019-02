When you go to McDonalds the last thing you expect to see is your MP holding a drop-in session.

Well, that is what you will see if you head to the fast food restaurant on West Gate, Mansfield on Friday morning.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP is holding a constituents’ drop-in on Friday, February 8, between 9 and 10am.

He will be available to talk to constituents without the need for an appointment. If you would like to attend please drop-in to see him on Friday morning.