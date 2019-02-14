Talented Ashfield teenager hoops her way to international success

A young dancer has hooped her way to victory at an international competition.

Hollie Beastall, aged 15, won the title of International Intermediate Hoop Champion at the International Pole and Aerial Tournament on January 19.

Hollie,a student at Ashfield School, won the title at the competition which took place at The Albert Hall, Nottingham.

Louise Beastall, Hollie’s mum, said: “This is only Hollie’s second hoop competition.

“Hollie has taken dance lessons since she was four, and takes classes now at Hannah Alexandra Dance in Derby.

“Hollie then started an aerial silk and hoop course last year.

“She was invited to be a part of an elite team that coaches girls for competitions like this.”

“Hollie goes to dance class four times a week, and hooping skills twice a week - she is very dedicated.”

After Hollie auditioned for the competition, she went on to storm through the quarter and semi-finals to compete against five others, aged 21 and under, in the finals.

Louise added: “Me and her dad are so proud of her - to win the category in front of six judges was incredible.

“Hollie loves aerial hooping, and really wants to do something similar for her career.

“She was delighted when she won, and all her hard work and dedication paid off - although she is very humble and doesn’t like to talk about it!”

Hollie, who lives in South Normanton, won a scholarship to Hannah Alexandra dance company in 2014.

She has a full schedule as she studies stretch, jazz, modern, lyrical, tap, ballet, acro tumbling, contortion, drama and musical theatre.

Hollie went to Performers College in Essex on an Easter programme last year, and got invited to join a monthly elite programme which was amazing news and opportunity to be taught by some leading professionals in London.

She also trains ballet in Birmingham once a month with Annette Nicholson

Hollie in action

In 2016 successfully auditioned with Hannah Alexandra for a part of sewer children in chitty chitty bang bang singing and dancing at the royal theatre Nottingham.

She was successful with Hannah Alexandra for two pantomimes at the derby arena performing as a dancer in Cinderella in 2016 and Aladdin in 2017.

