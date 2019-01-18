Take a look inside the Sutton pub being renovated into a solicitors office
The Old Market tavern, in market Place, Sutton, is set to be transformed into modern officers for Hopkins Solicitors.
Friday 18 January 2019 14:03
The new office is set to open on February 11, but here are some pictures from before work started.
The stained glass window has been left intact during the renovation, to keep the pub's heritage
"When we first acquired the Old Market Tavern it had holes in the ceiling and walls, and I struggled to see the vision of a modern office at first.", said Martyn
Russell Jones, chairman for Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 and litigation solicitor said: "Its a fantastic building and we have worked hard to bring it back to life but include the historic parts of the building as well.
