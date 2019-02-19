Rebecca Adlington on the show.

Take a look inside Rebecca Adlington's home after she stars on ITV's Through the Keyhole

Olympic swimming star Rebecca Adlington appeared on ITV's Through the Keyhole, letting Keith Lemon and cameras into her home.

Born in Mansfield the two-time gold medallist now lives in South Manchester with her daughter summer.

Rebecca Adlington home in South Manchester.
Rebecca Adlington home in South Manchester.
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
The Olympic star went on the show which showed on Saturday, February 16.
The Olympic star went on the show which showed on Saturday, February 16.
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
Host Keith Lemon laughed at her "fart sounding door".
Host Keith Lemon laughed at her "fart sounding door".
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
Rebecca who said she never notice, said she is "never going to be able to walk through without laughing now".
Rebecca who said she never notice, said she is "never going to be able to walk through without laughing now".
ITV
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5