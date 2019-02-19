Take a look inside Rebecca Adlington's home after she stars on ITV's Through the Keyhole Olympic swimming star Rebecca Adlington appeared on ITV's Through the Keyhole, letting Keith Lemon and cameras into her home. Born in Mansfield the two-time gold medallist now lives in South Manchester with her daughter summer. Rebecca Adlington home in South Manchester. ITV other Buy a Photo The Olympic star went on the show which showed on Saturday, February 16. ITV other Buy a Photo Host Keith Lemon laughed at her "fart sounding door". ITV other Buy a Photo Rebecca who said she never notice, said she is "never going to be able to walk through without laughing now". ITV other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5