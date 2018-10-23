Take a look at the three-metre Lancaster Bomber soaring in Huthwaite

A model Lancaster Bomber is soaring over the street in Huthwaite as part of the commemorations.

Martin Shaw, aged 56, of Columbia Street, has created the three-metre plywood model to add to a community memorial on Sutton Road.

It was inspired by a book his uncle-in-law James Flowers wrote called Tail End Charlie, after he served as a rear gunner in a Lancaster.

Martin said: “It looks better than I expected - I wanted it to look like a silhouette. He was a brave men sat in a bubble with other planes trying to shoot him down.”

Crosses have been added to the memorial to remember every serviceman who lost his life in the First World War.

Poppies have once again been tied to lamp posts in the village after they impressed residents last year – and have raised more than £600 for the Royal British Legion. Councillor Lee

Anderson, Ashfield District Council member for the area, has helped organise the display.

He said: “Huthwaite has come together – people are coming from all over to take a look at our decorations. A big thanks goes to everyone who has helped and donated. I could not feel any prouder.”