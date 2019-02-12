Take a look as work starts at Mansfield Brewery's former site

Work is under way to transform a derelict former Mansfield brewery site into 75 rented homes.

Diggers are now on at the former Mansfield Brewery clearing rubble ahead of building the homes.

They are removing the concrete floor left from the brewery.

The four-acre site in Littleworth was bought by Wise Living, a consortium led by asset manager ICG-Longbow and property experts the SDL Group.

Plans have been granted by Mansfield District Council for 12 flats/maisonettes, 21 two bedroomed, 40 three-bedroomed and two four plus bedroomed houses at the site which has been derelict since the closure of the brewery 15 years ago.

The building from the brewery were demolished and cleared in 2008.

The homes will contribute to a “growing demand” for rented housing in the town.

The first properties are expected to be available to rent next summer.