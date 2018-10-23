Sutton woman celebrates 108-years of life

The sinking of RMS Titanic, both World Wars and a man walking on the moon - Margaret Young has seen a lot in 108 years.

Margaret was born in Skegby in 1910 and has just celebrated her 108th Birthday.

Margaret Young celebrates her 108th birthday at Ashcroft Care Home, Sutton, Margaret is pictured with staff members

Margaret who still loves a cup of tea and the occasional glass of sherry said the secret to a long life is to “be happy and have plenty of cups of tea’s”.

Margaret remembers never having the same teacher at Stanton Hill School as all of the male teachers had gone away to fight in the First World War, she said: “We had who ever could teach us”.

She also recalled the Black Friday minors strike in 1921 and how hot it was.

She left school at 14-years-old and went to work at the now demolished CWS Hosiery factory in Huthwaite, she said she enjoyed working there and made loads of friends.

She married the “love her life” Jack in 1936 in a small ceremony at St Andrew’s Church in Skegby, and set up home on Quarrydale Avenue in Sutton .

They later had one son called John who is now 75-years-old.

John, who now lives in Leicester said his mum’s long life must be "in her genes".

Jack who was a blacksmith for the Coal board in Sutton and Bentinck Colliery died in 1979.

Margaret who loves her music and the colour green came to live at AshCroft Care Home on Langton Road, Sutton in 2012 and for her birthday on Monday, October 23, they had a singer, tea party, cake and sang happy birthday to Margaret which she loved.

She also has a second party on Sunday, October 22, at the home with her family - which includes two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.