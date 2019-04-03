Sutton woman celebrates 100th birthday

Yesterday (March 2) was a very special day for Olive Coupe, as she turned 100.

Mrs Coupe celebrated with a tea party in Enablement care home, Sutton where she resides.

Her daughters Eileen Coupe and Katherine Williams enjoyed the party with her, along with staff at the home.

Mrs Coupe is born and bred in Sutton, having being born on Mason Street in 1919.

She attended Hillocks School, before working as a senior clerical assistant at NCB in Huthwaite.

She married in 1942 at St Michael s church and had two daughters.

Mrs Coupe enjoys knitting, playing the organ and singing - her greatest achievement was playing the organ in Blackpool.