Sutton sixth form celebrates 'best ever' A-level results

Students are off celebrating and teachers at Sutton Community Academy are 'delighted' as the sixth form brings in its best ever A-level results.

The school on High Pavement, Sutton, has said its students this year have made progress which is above the national average.

David Mackey, acting principal said: "I am absolutely delighted. It is our best ever year.

"Our progress is above national average which is the first time since we have been and academy."

The 26 students who got their A-level results today, Thursday, August 16, are all set to go to university, jobs or apprenticeships.

Elizabeth Burton-Johnston, 18, from Sutton, is off to study media and communications at De Montfort university and wants to do something in PR or advertising, which she said her media teacher "inspired her to do".

She said: "I was please to have my confirmation come through before I collected my results. A-levels have been stressfull but all worth it in the end."

She was awarded a B in English literature, a B in media, a B in art and a A in photography.

Melissa Mosley, 17, was awarded and A* in art, design and photography, an A in art, craft and design and a C in media studies.

She is now off to De Montfort University to study interior design.

Holly Parker, 18, from Sutton is off to the University of Derby to study sociology.

Imogen Thompson, 18, from Sutton, is off to study pharmacy at Leicester's De Montfort University, in September.

She was awarded a B in biology, a C in chemistry and a D in maths.

Callum Moody, 18, also from Sutton, passed all of his subjects and has stated an apprenticeship at Toby Carvery's The Watermill, on Kingfisher Way Sutton.

The 46 As-level students also received their results today.

Mr Mackey said: "They are making real progress."

The school is now planning to kit out a large room just for sixth form students.