Sutton shopping centre sets up donation station to collect children’s books
Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre has partnered with Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College in their mission to support young people and families to read together and be enthused by books.
A donation station is now open for donations of good quality children’s books, which will enable ATTFE to deliver book-themed events and activities in the local community.
Dianne Holmes, from ATTFE, on High Pavement, Sutton, said: “The college is committed to supporting the literacy skills of our learners and the local community.
“All books donated will be used to support community initiatives and events that will aim to make reading fun and inspire families to read regularly together at home.
“Research by the National Literacy Trust shows children who enjoy reading are three times more likely to have good mental wellbeing than children who do not enjoy it and sadly one in 11 disadvantaged children in the UK say they do not have a book of their own.
“All books donated will be used to support interactive events for local families to get involved in, giving children access to books that they can choose and take home.
“The first of these events will be a Book Trail, which will take place on Sutton Lawn, this March linked to World Book Day – follow our social media pages to keep updated as further details are confirmed.
“The amount of books donated will determine how many events we can deliver so if you have any books at home that aren’t being used and could be put to good use, please get involved and drop them in to the donation station.”
Idlewells is proud to support ATTFE with it appeal and offer its donation station for the collection. The donation station can be found outside the ATTFE Community HUB.