Sutton school placed in special measures shows signs of improvement, says Ofsted inspectors

'Improvements' have been made to a Sutton school which was placed on special measures.

Hillocks Primary & Nursery School was placed in special measures in March 2017 after it was rated as 'inadequate'overall.

Leaders and managers at the school on Unwin Road were found to be taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.

Lead inspector in the case, Roary Pownall, with the education watchdog said: "Leaders have written a development plan that is helping the school to move forwards. It includes actions to improve the overall quality of teaching in order to eradicate weaknesses, as well as ensuring that, for example, leaders check the achievement of pupils more effectively."

He also found that staff are tackling attendance, which has been an issue in the past.

He said: "Leaders are making clear to all pupils and their families the need for regular, punctual attendance. The ‘attendance newsletter’, text messages and other communications give important messages about the need for all pupils to come to school promptly each morning unless there are compelling and exceptional reasons.

Mr Pownall also said that teachers are now helping each other improve their skills through training sessions.