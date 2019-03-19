Sutton's new Lidl to be built by Christmas

Planning permission has been granted to build a new Lidl store in Sutton, creating 40 jobs in a boost to the economy.

The discount retailer submitted an application to planning authority Ashfield District Council in April 2018, and the plans have been approved today (March 19).

An artist's impression of the site

The new supermarket will be built on the Old Pretty Polly site off Mansfield Road and Eastfield side, despite objections from residents.

After the original plans were rejected in 2017, revised plans were submitted for the £5m store.

Among the reasons listed for the rejection was the impact the council expected the store would have had on other local businesses.

Bosses hope the store, which will have five electric car charging ports, will be open by December 2019.

Jo Hawley, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said the store will 'breathe new life' into the disused site, and provide shoppers with more choice.

“This development, which represents a multimillion-pound investment in the town, will breathe new life into a site that has been left disused for more than 10 years, create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs for local people and provide local shoppers with more choice and convenience." She added.

“Throughout planning, the proposals have attracted a great deal of public support and I would like to thank everyone who backed the plans so enthusiastically.

“We hope to make a start on site in the Spring and would like to have the store open in time for Christmas 2019.

"We will be in touch again with the local community with further details as soon as we have more news to share.”

Conditions have been imposed by Ashfield District Council, in order for the store to be built.

The German discount food retailer must contribute £120,000 to the redevelopment of Outram Street and Portland Square, and provide barriers on the front of the store to prevent anti-social behaviour.

They must also agree to noise reduction for nearby residents, and a lit footpath to be built.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said in December 2018: “Ashfield District Council is committed to the regeneration of our town centres and is focused on attracting new businesses into the town centres.

"The approval of the Lidl store in Sutton doesn’t change that focus, but we understand that there is a need for out of town supermarkets.

"As part of the ongoing regeneration the Council will receive £120k from Lidl to be spent on improving the retail offer in Sutton town centre.

"The new store will create 40 new jobs and demonstrates that national retailers are wanting to invest in Ashfield."

There were 14 objections to the application, on the grounds that:

The road is too busy already

Access from drives and road junctions will be difficult

The store will worsen already bad situation of traffic build up at A38 junction

Sutton town centre will suffer massively

Outram St is already a 'run down disgrace', this is where money should be spent

Land is needed for housing

Conflict with bus stops

