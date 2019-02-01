Sutton Road School's Finland trip one step closer after grant

Pupils at Sutton Road primary school and nursery are one step closer to an exciting trip to Finland, thanks to a generous grant from Mansfield Educational Foundation.

A small group of fifteen children will head to the town of Vastersundoms Skola on the exchange trip of a lifetime, along with parents and teachers.

The long running exchange has been ongoing for 15 years, and Nicola Davies, headteacher, says it is becoming increasingly difficult to fund the project.

Mrs Davies said: "It's a phenomenal experience for the children, and Finland is somewhere you don't usually visit on holiday.

"The climate and culture is really unique, and seeing the pupils experience all Finland has to offer is amazing.

" We play on the ice, visit Finnish families, go on trips to Helsinki and a chocolate factory, and just drench children in their way of life.

"The lessons taught in Finnish school are different than here - woodworking for example is taught from an early age.

"It's a wonderful experience.

"We have received a grant for £1500 to subsidise the trip, as some children would never have this opportunity without it.

"The children and parents come back with so many memories - when children are all grown up they often tell me how great the experience was!"

"The families we are visiting in Finland, will then be coming to Mansfield in March.

"Mansfield Educational Foundation have kindly agreed to provide us with a grant towards the costs, which has made the trip more accessible to some of our families."