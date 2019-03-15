Sutton residents - your town needs you

Residents in Sutton are urged to "back the bid" to transform the town.

Members of Ashfield District Council's cabinet have agreed to submit a multi-million pound bid for a slice of the government's new future high street fund "to help make Sutton

Portland Square, Sutton.

a 21st Century town centre".

But residents' backing is needed to demonstrate support for the bid before the submission deadline of Friday, March 22.

A council spokesman said: "The council is still looking for residents’ feedback and would love to hear from you.

"As part of the council’s bid for funding, we want to hear your opinions on Sutton and how it can be improved."

"Town Centres up and down the country are undergoing fundamental change and it is important the council, together with its partners, leads Sutton into a more prosperous future."

The fund is a £675 million national fund which will support local area plans to make their high streets and town centres fit for the future and more resilient to change.

As well as this, the government have announced £1.6 billion for a Stronger Towns Fund for places that have not shared in the proceeds of growth in

the same way as more prosperous parts of the country.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, deputy council leader, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the council to get support on its mission to regenerate Sutton.

"We are extremely ambitious for our future and will do everything to deliver better funding for our Town Centres.

"It’s the very least our local residents deserve.”

To back the bid and share what you think Sutton needs, email place@ashfield.gov.uk

