Sutton residents' shock after 'shots fired' in Carsic

Sutton residents have spoken of their concern after police searched a section of the Carsic estate after 'shots' where fired.

One resident from Carrfield Close who asked not to be named said: "I heard three loud bangs around eight or nine that night - I originally thought they were fireworks - but something told me they weren't fireworks.

Police were called to Carsic Road on Saturday, October 20

"The incident has made me concerned - it is just something we don't expect."

Police were called to Carsic Road on Saturday, October 20 at around 7,15pm after receiving reports of a potential firearm incident in the area.

Residents have said a section of the road from its junction with Carsic Lane and Brierly Road was taped off by police.

A Brierly Road resident said: "The bottom of my street was blocked off, I have lived on the estate for 40 years and I have never known anything this bad happen - if it was in fact a gun shot.

"I just hope they find the person responsible - you just don't know where they could be."

One Carsic Road resident whose house looks onto the area which police had cordoned off said: "I didn't hear anything but I saw the crime scene - there were several police cars and police officers were walking up and down the street with flashlights looking for something."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 816 of October 20.