Donna Blackmore, formerly of Percival Crescent, Sutton, was given multiple warnings about the build-up of waste in her garden, which included more than 10 bags of waste and general litter, before she was issued with a community protection notice by Ashfield Council officers in March 2021.

The notice required her to remove the waste from her garden and around her property.

However, despite these warnings, Blackmore did not remove it and continued to breach the CPN, leading to the council issuing a £100 fixed penalty notice.

The waste build up in the garden.

However, this was also ignored, leaving, the council said, the council’s community safety team with no choice but to prosecute her.

Blackmore was convicted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Derby Magistrates’ Court and fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £354.84 costs, totalling £1080.84.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council portfolio holder for community safety and crime reduction, said: “This is another case of a resident disregarding their neighbours and ignoring warnings issued by the council.

“We always try to work with residents to resolve the issues, however failure to pay the fixed penalty notice meant that we had no choice but to take the case to court.

“We will not tolerate environmental crime of any kind, and this should act as a warning to those that think that they will get away with dumping waste, fly-tipping and littering in our District’’.

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “I want to thank the officers involved in this case who ensured a fantastic outcome for the residents impacted by these issues.

“We will always attempt to engage residents and support them to manage their waste responsibly, unfortunately on this occasion due to a lack of engagement and the adverse impact to neighbouring properties, we had to escalate the case and take legal action.”

