King's Medical Centre, on King Street, said the event is designed to give patients the opportunity to have easier access to advice and help they may need out of normal surgery times.

The event takes place at the surgey on Saturday, July 1, from 9.30-11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A centre spokeswoman said the event, Sun and Safety will provide support and advice on hay fever, skin care and sun exposure, as well as mole checks with the GP.

King's Medical Centre, King Street, Sutton. Picture: Google Maps.

The nursing team at the centre will also be on hand to provide advice on travel, smoking and long-term health conditions, as well as offering blood pressure and weight checks.

A digital and social inclusion officer will also be on hand to discuss the NHS app, answer any queries and help set patients up on it.

Patients will be able to chat to members of the team, including new GP Partner Dr Fatima Gillani and practice manager Rebecca Brooks.

Sun and Safety Poster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brooks said updates on the practice will be provided, including discussing the new appointment system, the NHS England asthma pilot and other work happening behind the scenes.

She said: “Refreshments and snacks will be available. The team look forward to seeing you there.”