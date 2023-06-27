News you can trust since 1952
Sutton medical centre to hold sun and safety event

A Sutton medical centre is preparing to hold a ‘Sun and Safety’ patient health event.
By Rebecca BrooksContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST

King's Medical Centre, on King Street, said the event is designed to give patients the opportunity to have easier access to advice and help they may need out of normal surgery times.

The event takes place at the surgey on Saturday, July 1, from 9.30-11.30am.

A centre spokeswoman said the event, Sun and Safety will provide support and advice on hay fever, skin care and sun exposure, as well as mole checks with the GP.

King's Medical Centre, King Street, Sutton. Picture: Google Maps.King's Medical Centre, King Street, Sutton. Picture: Google Maps.
The nursing team at the centre will also be on hand to provide advice on travel, smoking and long-term health conditions, as well as offering blood pressure and weight checks.

A digital and social inclusion officer will also be on hand to discuss the NHS app, answer any queries and help set patients up on it.

Patients will be able to chat to members of the team, including new GP Partner Dr Fatima Gillani and practice manager Rebecca Brooks.

Sun and Safety PosterSun and Safety Poster
Ms Brooks said updates on the practice will be provided, including discussing the new appointment system, the NHS England asthma pilot and other work happening behind the scenes.

She said: “Refreshments and snacks will be available. The team look forward to seeing you there.”

Practice nurses have been working in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, NHS Nottinghamshire and DigitalNotts on a digital asthma pilot, which aims to help patients use digital technology to better manage and monitor their condition from the comfort of their home – for more details, see digitalnotts.nhs.uk/asthma-support-clares-story

