Sutton man jailed for grooming 13-year-old girl

A Sutton man who groomed a young girl has been jailed for 16 months.

Craig Haynes, 45, formerly of Market Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday January 8 2018.

The court heard that Haynes had been engaging in conversation via social media with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, sending her an indecent video and photos.

Police were alerted that, on 8 December 2017, Haynes had arranged to meet the girl in Sutton-In-Ashfield where he was arrested.

As well as his prison sentence Haynes was made subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Speaking after Haynes’ sentencing Police Investigation Officer Aiden Rowton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We welcome this sentence. Haynes clearly knew the girl he’d engaged in conversation with was aged 13 but he continued to send indecent material and arranged to meet her.

"As this case shows we will continue to actively pursue child sex offenders and will not tolerate the sexual exploitation of children in any way. If you have any concerns about online grooming or any information that could help police investigate such incidents, please contact us on 101."