Sutton man charged with possessing thousands of child porn images

A Sutton man has been charged with possessing thousands of child porn images and nearly 200 bestiality pictures.

John Housely, 61, of Fackley Road, was charged with making 2,152 Category A images of children, 1,532 Category B images, and 3,432 Category C images, when Category A is the most extreme, possessing 27 prohibited images of a child and 191 extreme pornographic images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between April 2013, and August 2017, at his home address.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on March 1