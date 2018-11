A Sutton man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

The 28-year-old and another man also aged 28 from Lincoln who was also arrested on the same charge are still in police custody.

They were detained on Tuesday, November 6, by Lincolnshire Police after drugs, including what is believed to be half-a-kilo of Mamba, were found at an address in Lincoln.