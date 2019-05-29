Sutton heritage group to move from its Idlewells branch

A heritage group in Sutton which aims to preserve the ‘living memory’ of the town has announced that it is relocating its heritage branch inside Sutton’s Idlewells shopping centre.

“This is the unit next to the library, formerly Sweet Explosion. The volunteers will place a display next to Bon Marche while they prepare a new exhibition of photographs, maps, documents and memorabilia.”

The Sutton Living Memory Group will be moving from its current site in Idlewells to a new location next to the library, with chairman Darron Ellis assuring residents that it will remain in the centre.

He said: “Volunteers will be vacating the current unit in the Idlewells. But have no fear, they will be moving into a different unit in a few weeks time.