Sutton girl gives caring gift to teen with cancer

Kind-hearted 12-year-old Ella Price raised money and even used her own pocket money to surprise an ill school-mate and his family with a gift.

Ella, of Hill Crescent, Sutton, raised £250 to surprise Jacob Fradgley with a pair of trainers he wanted and also some clothes.

Jacob was diagnosed with metastatic ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that had taken over several parts of his body, in May.

The 16-year-old, also from Sutton was initially given a 30 per cent chance of survival and has been going through extensive rounds of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

He has just come back from making magical memories with his family in Lapland.

Ella, a Year 7 pupil at Sutton’s Quarrydale Academy, gave the presents to Jacob, a Year 11 student at the same school as a “surprise”.

She said: “I know it is nice to raise money for cancer, but I wanted him to feel special.

“He just loved the present it was something different – to see his face when he opened it was so special, he said thank you and kept giving me a hug.

“It is nice to help someone, instead of me just having it.”

Ella, who wants to be a wedding planner when she leaves school, also brought a bunch of flowers for Jacob’s mum Sam and a toy for his five-year-old sister Leah, which she brought out of her own pocket money.

Ella raised the money alongside her sister Keeley Douglas, aged 28, and dad Wayne Price, aged 47, by selling raffle tickets.

Tickets were sold at places including Quarrydale Academy and Ella’s former school, Sutton’s Dalestorth Primary School.

With the money she brought Adidas trainers which cost £120 and clothes from 11 Degrees.

Mr Price, a caretaker at the primary school, said: “She has done amazing, brilliant.

“She spent hours selling raffle tickets after plays at the primary school.”

Ella has now set her sights on helping another Sutton boy who also has cancer.

She said: “I was glad to make Jacob happy and I want to help the other.

“We love doing it to help other people.”

Jacob’s final chemotherapy treatment will be on New Year’s Eve followed by a last round of radiation therapy on January 3, after which he will be on medication for nine months to keep the cancer at bay