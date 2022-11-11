Sutton engineering firm strikes gold at regional manufacturing awards

The Brookside Way company, which supplies precision machined components for safety critical parts to the nuclear, energy and aerospace markets picked up three awards.

Having taken the winners’ prize in the developing future talent category and runner-up in the innovation category, its success was crowned by being named Midlands and Eastern Region small and medium-sized enterprise of the year.The awards were held in Warwick to recognise the achievements of companies from across the Midlands with the winners now going on to the national finals in London in January.

The company invests substantially in the development of its future workforce through its Tomorrow’s Workforce Today programme, which has involved significant investment in apprentice training and a focus on building a close relationship with local colleges and schools to promote opportunities available within engineering.

Given the complexity of the components the company makes, there is also a continual focus on innovation, in particular to ensure the company remains a key supplier to the Ministry of Defence next generation nuclear deterrent programme.

The judges said: “This company submitted an excellent entry highlighting a business that has a clear focus and ambition in a highly competitive sector.

“Through a strategically focused investment aimed at realising maximum impact, it has developed a five-year plan to grow the business and continue to serve the most demanding design and quality criteria for its customers.

