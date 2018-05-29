Sutton council flats get improved bin stores

Ashfield District Council has installed new bin stores at Brookhill Court, Sutton, as part of its ongoing work to improve the gateways into the town centres,

The council-owned flats, located on Brook Street, now provide residents with a way of disposing their waste and making recycling easier.

There is now ‘clear signage’ for the recycling, glass and general waste bins which are now hidden by wood cladding instead of industrial bins.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, deputy leader of the council said: “The project came about after the site was identified as requiring a more appropriate way to store bins, which would improve the appearance of the area, deter recycling contamination and fly tipping. These new bin stores provide a focal point which looks smart and modern.”