Sutton college welcomes 16 principals from South African schools

A Sutton college has welcomed 16 prinicipals from the South African Public Colleges Organisation to experience lifelong learning.
By Charlotte BirchContributor
Published 27th May 2023, 18:27 BST- 1 min read
ATTFE College staff with the 16 South African principals from SAPCO.ATTFE College staff with the 16 South African principals from SAPCO.
The group met the Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College leaders after a presentation about the work of the High Pavement college, before visiting classes to experience lifelong learning.

A college spokesman said: “The principals then headed to the college’s radio station, Takeover Radio 106.9FM, where they had the opportunity to be interviewed by learners and even broadcast live on air.

“They also visited the United Reformed Church to see more of our teaching space.”

ATTFE College staff with the South African principals.ATTFE College staff with the South African principals.
The principals ended their visit at the college’s community hub in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre, where they enjoyed food and a performance from the choir of Kirkby’s Orchard Primary School and Nursery.

Liz Barrett, college principal, said: “ATTFE was privileged to host the visits. Staff and learners enjoyed sharing the lifelong learning activities they are involved in and the impact ATTFE College has within the communities it serves.”

The visiting principals in the United Reformed Church.The visiting principals in the United Reformed Church.
