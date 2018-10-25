Sutton children's centre celebrates with 'Outstanding' from Ofsted

A Sutton children’s centre is celebrating after achieving ‘Outstanding’ in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Staff at The Summerhouse Children’s Centre on Clare Road, were praised for their excellent leadership.

The report said: “The leadership and management team are passionate about providing the highest quality care and education they can.”

“All children, including those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language make exceptionally good progress.”

Katie Brown, Ashfield District Service Manager, at Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust puts the success down to the staff’s commitment to ensuring young children and their families get the best from the opportunities and resources available to them.

Katie said, “It was such a proud day for me and the whole team when the report was shared.

“I honestly got goose bumps when I read it because I know this team and their leaders have worked so hard to ensure all our children are happy, safe, having fun playing and learning at this setting every day.

“They deserve this and I am so happy that Ofsted have recognised this as an outstanding setting, because it is truly run by an outstanding team.”

Irene Kakoullis, group manager for Early Childhood Services, at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The County Council is delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted Inspection at Summerhouse Children’s Centre.

“The Children’s Centre team has worked tirelessly to set up this new early years provision.”