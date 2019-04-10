Sutton care home is rated outstanding

Staff and residents at a Sutton care home are celebrating after it was rated outstanding by health inspectors.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission health watchdog visited Sutton House, a residential care home providing care and support to seven men with a learning disability, on Kirkby Road.

Sutton House Care Home, Kirkby Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield

They found people using the service benefited from “safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care”.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Sutton House has been given an overall rating of outstanding.

It has been rated good for being safe and effective and outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said:“Our inspection team was impressed by the level of care and support offered at Sutton House.

“We found that people were able to lead full lives and were happy.

“Their support focused on them being able to lead full lives, on them gaining new skills and being able to grow in confidence and independence.

“Staff at Sutton House were exceptionally caring and they were passionate about maximising people’s capacity to make decisions.

“People were supported by a team of skilled staff who knew how to meet people’s needs and received on-going training to enable them to deliver the most effective care.

“The service had a person-centred culture focused on the promotion of people’s rights to make choices

“This resulted in people being valued and treated as individuals.

The report said people had active social lives and were a part of their local community.

Mr Assall-Marsden said theservice had a vision for the home that was based on “ensuring people’s happiness and upholding their human rights”.

He said: “All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”

Nobody from the care home was available for comment.