Sutton butchers to be given new lease of life as cafe

Planning permission has been granted by Ashfield District Council for 11 King Street, Sutton, to be turned into a cafe.

The cafe will be in the former Robert Castle-Clarke butchers shop.

The application states that the cafe would have four tables and 18 seats, made up of sofas and chairs.

There is no off street parking proposed as part of the plans, but there are three town centre car parks within 50m.

The applicant has proposed for the cafe to be open Monday to Friday, between 7.30 to 2.30pm, with potential to open on Saturdays.

The applicant indents to serve a range of hot and cold sandwiches, cakes, snacks and coffee.