Sutton boozer embarrassed by behaviour

A Sutton man who drunkenly shouted abuse at police officers and refused to leave Mansfield town centre told magistrates he was embarrassed by his behaviour.

Police were called to the Green Dragon pub, on Leeming Street, where Thomas Leech was being abusive to the door staff, at 10pm, on February 9.

As they escorted him to the marketplace, he was verbally abusive to the officers, ignored their request for him to go home, and tried to walk back up Leeming Street, where he was arrested.

Leech, who was last in court for drink driving in October 2018, told magistrates: “It’s embarrassing. It seems to be a recurring issue at the moment.

“I am sorry to be here now. It’s a bad place to be in.”

Leech, 36, of Buckland Close, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £140, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.