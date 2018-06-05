Surprise party for ‘fabulous’ 85-year-old

Members of a Sutton residents association threw a surprise party in honour of one of its hardest-working members. Nancy Amos, 85, was surprised by fifty guests to thank her for the work she does for Alfreton Road Resident’s association in Sutton. Maggie Stephenson, a member of the association said: “Nancy is full of get up and go, and she has done so much for the residents association. She fundraises for our bus that takes over 50s on day trips, and for the local kids to go to Skegness every year.” Nancy has been organising the trips and fundraising for around twenty years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Maggie added: “She is fabulous. Everyone knows her and goes to her for advice. It was a really great surprise.”