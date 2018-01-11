Super fundraiser Alan raises £200k

In these times of economic hardship, you might think that it could be difficult to persuade people to part with their hard-earned cash - even for a really good cause.

But disabled super-volunteer Alan Hupton a familiar face to those who ever pass by him at Sutton’s Idlewells centre, has no such problem.

On Monday he celebrates five years of fundraising for the Air Ambulance service and to date has raised £43,000 for them.

Over the past 30 years Alan, 63 estimates he has raised total of £200,000 for cancer research, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the British Heart Foundation among others.

Alan who has cerebral palsy said: “I bring my wheelchair or mobility scooter out and hold my collecting tin for the public to come up. I come down here in my taxi at 7.45am and go at 2.30pm. I am quite confident to be here on my own and the members of the public are lovely. I always say ‘thank you very much for your support’.

“My dad worked for the ambulance service for 33 years so this is a cause close to my heart.”

Idlewells Centre Manager, Chloe O’Donnell said: “Like everyone else, we’re staggered at the amount of money Alan has raised for Notts Air Ambulance in five years.

“He is incredibly generous with his time and our shoppers show us time and again that no matter how tough life gets financially, they will always support a worthy cause. Keep up the good work Alan, we are all proud of you.”