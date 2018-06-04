Students to run café at Portland College

Students at Portland College will be given the chance to run their own café at the campus on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The Portland College’s Woodland Café will to provide work experience to over 100 learners and supported internships or paid employment for a further six learners.

Waste from the café will go to feed the animals at the college farm and leftover food will go to the food banks.

The original commercial café which also closed its door in March this year as the “business was unable to compete”.

The café will be opening at noon on Monday, June 11 were there will be drinks and sample bites of food.

On the day learners will be telling their stories about the journey of Woodland Café.

Opening hours will be 10am to 3pm.