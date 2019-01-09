Students tap into professional creative minds as part of learning week

Performing arts students put the spotlight on creative professionals, learning more about the sector and higher education during their industry week in December.

Among the guest speakers were Rebecca Streets and Emily Thurlston from Nottingham-based Dance 4, Sophie Wildgoose, Sheffield Hallam University’s senior lecturer in performance and Chris Neal Mansfield Palace Theatre’s education director Chris Neal, who paid his annual visit to the college as part of the Write Track project, which enables young actors to audition for a play.

Students auditioned for this year’s piece, How Poppy Really Meant It by Alan Dawson and the successful ones begin rehearsals this month.

Andrew Graves, former media tutor at the college, also staged his play God Save The Teen play at the Create Theatre.