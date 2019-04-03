Students take to the stage to promote the healthy lifestyle message

Two groups of performing arts students from West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield brought their ‘healthy lifestyle’ performance to key stage two pupils from three of the town’s primary schools.

The students worked with activity expert Nicky Biggs, Mansfield’s school games coordinator to ensure the students’ information was accurate.

Performing arts students from West Nottinghamshire College in costume for their healthy lifestyle play.

The students have also been supported with their performance skills by Christopher Neil education manager at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield.

Emily Allcock, one of the students involved, said “It was great fun developing this play.

“It was lovely to see the children’s reactions to our performance.

“I have learnt so much from this experience.”

Oak Tree, Berry Hill and Asquith primary schools all jumped at the chance to invite the college students into their school.

The children watched lively and engaging short performance, developed around the theme of computer gaming.

This performance focused on helping children make lifestyle choices, such as getting enough exercise and sleep.

Clare Harding head teacher at Asquith, commented: “How perfect to give the next generation of performing arts students an opportunity to perform in front of a real audience.

“You could tell the students got a real buzz out of performing and could see the impact their play had on our younger children.

“Our pupils really enjoyed the play.

“They got to join in, shout out at the ‘coin master’ character and then answer questions at the end to see how much they had learnt.

“The play appealed to them as it had good guys and bad guys, with the right amount of repetition to help the children learn.

“The college students had really thought about the needs of their audience.”

Paul Gash, PE co-ordinator at Oak Tree Primary School, added: “It has been brilliant to invite the college students in to deliver a message about being healthier, particularly as we are trying to increase our activity levels in our school.

“Our pupils really enjoyed seeing the performance, which was a very confidently delivered by the students.”