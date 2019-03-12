Students from Sutton visit WE Day Wembley event attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Big hearted Students from Sutton Community Academy were given a right Royal welcome when they were invited to take part in WE Day at Wembley .

Prince Harry and a host of A list celebrities paid tribute to thousands of schoolchildren who earned their tickets to the event through their social action, giving their time and compassion to others.

Assistant principal Judith Graves said: “The WE Charity recognise our student’s volunteering work for local, national and international causes and this day was to thank them and empower them.

“A person cannot buy a ticket for WE Day, they earn it.

“At WE Day they were inspired by so many people including Prince Harry, Nicole Scherzinger, Naomi Campbell and Nikki Christou.

“The students were delighted to be entertained by Tom Walker, Pixie Lott, Jack & Jack as well as Liam Payne.

“One of our students, Sophie Willmott was invited to speak on stage in front of 12,000 young people.

“She spoke about her work as a WE School Club member and shared activities which the students have done to raise awareness and funds.

“We are set for an exciting year ahead with the academy’s WE Club leading the way.”

In 2018 Sutton Community Academy student Jessica Willmott was selected to participate in the WE Charity’s trip to India where she travelled with 29 other students from across the UK and four staff from the WE Charity to experience the life of some of the people whom the charity is supporting.

Jess took part in community projects and learnt about the lives of the local people.

Last year the academy and its students pledged to raise funds in order to build a school in a WE Village, in Kenya and set a target of raising £5,800.