Stretch of A60 closed after ‘serious’ crash near Mansfield

A stretch of the A60 has been closed after a ‘serious’ collision between a car and a motorbike.

Mansfield Road between Forest Lane and its junction with the A614 Ollerton Road is closed off after the crash this morning (Tuesday, October 23).

The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties, has been taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre by ambulance for treatment for potentially life-altering leg and pelvis injuries.

The road remains closed in both directions and officers are warning people to expect closures to remain in place for a few hours following the collision, which happened at the junction with Burntstump Hill just before 7.50am.

Diversions are currently in place in the area, with no access to the A60 from either the A614 via Burntstump Hill or Papplewick and Linby via Forest Lane.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 98 of 23 October.