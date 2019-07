A stretch of the A60 is closed following a crash between a car and a tractor.

Emergency services are currently in attendance following the collision at Papplewick.

It happened at about 10.30am today (Monday, July 15).

The road has been closed between the Burnt Stump junction and the A60 junction with the A614.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

