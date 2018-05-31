Star students honoured as college hands out the awards

Trainee hairdressers, beauty therapists, travel representatives, chefs and restaurant managers were treated to a glittering awards ceremony at West Nottinghamshire College.

More than 20 students from the hairdressing and beauty courses, travel and tourism as well as hospitality and catering joined family, friends and tutors at the awards ceremony, which included a two-course meal, cooked and served by students who are currently studying catering programmes.

The event was organised entirely by students on the foundation degree in tourism and events management as part of their curriculum.

Awards in travel and tourism went to Lisa Wan (Outstanding Industry Standards), Charlotte Stirland (Learner of the Year), Jade Fowler (Most Improved Learner), Beth Lyons (Entrepreneur of the Year) and Digby Edwards-Walsh ( Independent Learner of the Year).

Awards in hairdressing went to Heather Newbutt (Outstanding Professional Standards), Janice Guzikowski (Retailer of the Year), Samantha Skevington (Outstanding Achievement in Hairdressing), Kerry Duffy (Aspiring Colour Technician), and Kerry Ellis (Creative Hairdressing Skills).

Awards in beauty therapy went to Katarzyna Giermek (Outstanding Professional Standards), Sandra Iwania (Outstanding Achievement), Masie Morton (Make-up Artist of the Year ) and Karen Albrighto (Mentor of the Year).

Awards in catering and hospitality went to Jordan Booth (Outstanding Professional Standards), Aaron Matthews (Chef of the Year), Kelsa Thirlaway (Front of House Learner of the Year), Dominic Smith (Most Recognised Learner Through Customer Feedback) and Lucy Wilcockson (Hospitality Independent Learner of the Year).

The group also staged a charity tombola to support the homelessness charity, Framework, along with a range of table games for guests to enjoy.

Prizes up for grabs included tea for two at Nottingham’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

A total of £91.52 was raised on the night for the charity.

Gemma Vasey, one of the event organiser, said: “It was a wonderful event to organise and be a part of.

“To see this through from beginning to end was a real privilege.

“A lot of effort and planning goes into making a large event come together smoothly and your attention has to be spot on.

“I’ve now completed my fifth year at the college.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but very much worth it and next I’m hoping to go into employment in the travel and tourism industry.”