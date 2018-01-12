Star of the stage pays visit to pupils for industry week talk

A young actor, with a leading role in a Nottingham pantomime, took time out from his acting schedule to give students advice during industry week at West Nottinghamshire College.

James Nicholson, currently playing Prince Charming in Nottingham Playhouse’s Cinderella pantomime, visited students on the level three performing arts musical theatre diploma course.

Students spoke to James about their current studies and their long-term career ambitions in the performing arts industry while he gave an insight into his own journey from drama school.

As part of industry week, 21-year-old James, who has done extras work in BBC’s Doctors and Father Brown, as well as starring in Olivier’s concert at the Royal Festival Hall in London, spoke to students about his learning pathway and how he got into the industry, as well as offering advice on how to succeed in auditions and be registered with an agent.

James said: “Students must stay confident and believe in themselves and the skills they have to offer. In this industry there’s always lots to learn and you should be willing to learn more. Even now after I’ve graduated I’ll continue to learn in every job I do. That’s a really major thing to remember in this business.”

Programme area leader Simon Watt added: “James is such a hard-working actor and he’s doing so well. Even when I was teaching him in Birmingham I always knew he’d do well and he’ll go on to bigger and better things. I’m very proud of him.

“It was great to introduce my students to him and other industry leaders during the week. We bring industry week into focus every year to give students the best insight into the industry and our guest speakers help to give a wide breadth of experience and knowledge.”

To see James in Cinderella at the Nottingham Playhouse, tickets are available from the box office on 0115 9419419. The pantomime is showing until Saturday January 20.