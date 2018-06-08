Star chef Sat Bains inspires next generation at college

One of the country’s best chefs, Sat Bains, joined catering and hospitality students at West Nottinghamshire College to share his tips and expert insight on forging a successful career in the industry.

Sat, who is usually busy managing his two Michelin-star restaurant Sat Bains with Rooms in Nottingham, which is ranked as one of the UK’s finest, was visiting the college to help judge the Best Young Chef category of this year’s Nottinghamshire Food and Drink Awards.

He gave up time from his busy schedule to inspire the group of 40 learners to continue with their studies and culinary practice to reach their chosen career.

Topics included things which inspire his culinary creations, types of food which excite him, and his advice to those about to leave college after completing their studies.

Sat, who has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful career after winning the prestigious Roux Scholarship almost 20 years ago, told learners one of the biggest inspirations to his dishes are the seasons; explaining how he tries to perfect a seasonal dish each year, giving it an exciting and fresh dimension, with taste the number-one element, and seeing it evolve.

He advised students to give themselves a five and ten-year plan, thinking where they want to be in their professions and encouraging them to push themselves to achieve their ambitions

Sam Woolhouse, from Rainworth, who studies on the level three hospitality and supervision leadership course said: “It’s been an amazing experience to have Sat with us.

“He’s someone with a great reputation.

“For me, he’s helped me to focus on what I want my future goal to be.

“I’m looking towards being a bar supervisor.”

Lucy Wilcockson, 28, from Mansfield, is studying the level three diploma in professional cookery added: “It was so informative to hear from someone who has worked his way up from a college education to becoming the renowned chef he is today.

“It was the first time I’ve met Sat and he’s someone I really look up to.

“He’s one of the highest-attaining chefs in the UK at the moment and it was fantastic to hear all his tips and knowledge.

“He’s also a really nice guy.”

Sat said: “The students posed some really intelligent questions.

“They’re obviously looking carefully and seriously at their career pathways ahead of time, and took great advantage of speaking to someone with 31 years’ experience in the industry.

“I have plenty of knowledge and information that they can glean and I’m always very happy to share this with them.”