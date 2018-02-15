Stags player clocked at 100mph

A Mansfield Town player has been ordered to pay £420 after being clocked speeding at 100mph.

Paul Digby, aged 23, was caught driving his Audi over the 70mph limit near Stowmarket, Suffolk, on April 10 last year, while an Ipswich Town plager.

Digby, of Anchor Street, Ipswich, was fined £290 and ordered to pay £100 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court.

He was also given six penalty points on his driving licence, reported BBC Suffolk

Born in Sheffield, Digby progressed the ranks at Barnsley academy and was handed his first-team debut aged just 16, becoming the Tykes’ fourth youngest ever player.

He joined Ipswich in the summer of 2016, following a successful loan spell, before switching to Mansfield Town 12 months later.

He has played 15 times for Mansfield so far, but has not featured since before Christmas.

