Stags minibus and van destroyed in arson attack

A Mansfield Town FC mini bus and van have been severely damaged by a deliberate fire at One Call Stadium.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were called to the stadium on Quarry Lane, Mansfield,

Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield were called to the fire at 2,55am on Monday, May 28.

The minibus was used to transport one of the clubs youth teams.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: "One minibus and a van were severely damaged by the fire, and firefighters used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire."

A crew from Mansfield were called back to the scene shortly after 9,15am on Monday where a tyre underneath one of the vehicles was smouldering, and they used hydraulic spreaders to gain access and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The East Midlands Fire Investigation Dog attended the scene, and a joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Nottinghamshire Police found that the fire was deliberate.