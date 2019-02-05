Stags match saved by pest control

When the pitch at the One Call Stadium froze solid ahead of Saturday's match, the head groundsman had to come up with a unique solution.

But how do you defrost an entire pitch?

The Ryan specialist heat treatment kits that defrosted the pitch

Luckily, MTFC head groundsman, Michael Merriman knew of someone that could save the day - a pest control specialist.

Ryan Overton, director of Thermokil Insect Control Services, was en route to a pest control job in Newcastle on Thursday 31 January when he received a call from Michael.

Michael asked if Ryan could come and look at the pitch to see if his specialist heat treatments kits - usually used to drive out pests such as bed bugs - could be used on the frozen ground.

Thermokil is a Mansfield company offering heat-based pest control service - and Ryan had the kit to defrost the pitch in time for Saturday.

Ryan, a lifelong Mansfield Town supporter fired up his specialist heat treatment kits, until the the pitch passed the referee’s inspection.

The game against Macclesfield Town was then allowed to go ahead.

Mansfield won 3-1 and went 7 points clear in the automatic promotion places.