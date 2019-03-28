Stags business chief loses over five stones in charity challenge

Mansfield Town FC's business chief has managed to lose five stone - and raise £5,000 for charity.

Paul Nyland, Mansfield Town's commercial manager lost 5st 2lb over four months, with the help of 'intense' boxing training.

Paul Nyland presents his cheque to Cancer Research

He also raised a staggering £5,615 to Cancer Research UK in the process.

Paul said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone out there that has supported me through my journey with the weight loss challenge.

“A big thank you goes out to my friend and coach Julian Leivars of Quarry Lane Boxing Club, who has got me through this immense challenge and changed my life for the good.

“He coached me through many months of intense fitness sessions, from pad and bag workouts to footwork and core workouts.

“There were days when I could have packed it in and walked away, but Julian’s support and leadership got me through it.

“I also never forgot the main reason for the challenge - to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK.

“I am delighted to have lost over five stones, but I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the donations that poured in.

“To be able to raise over £5,000 for this important charity is a great achievement for me.”