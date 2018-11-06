Stagecoach East Midlands offering free bus travel to Armed Forces personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Stagecoach East Midlands is supporting military personnel past and present this Remembrance Sunday (11 November 2018).

The travel company will also be placing a poppy on each of its 500 buses across the region.

On Remembrance Sunday Stagecoach East Midlands will also be offering free travel to military, ex- military and emergency service personnel who are in full uniform and at 11am drivers have been asked to observe the two minutes silence, where safe to do so.

With Remembrance services planned at memorials in Worksop and Mansfield it is hoped that personnel wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel across the East Midlands to the service of their choice.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands said; “Once again, we are proud to be supporting Remembrance Sunday in this way by.

This year, 100 years after World War I ended, we are supporting our armed forces to say Thank you to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

“Through our support we hope we can send a clear message to our Armed Forces communities across our region that we appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years.”