Staff at King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals among happiest in England

Staff at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and Mansfield Community Hospital are among the happiest in England, according to the findings of a national NHS survey.

The annual survey has found that Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs the two hospitals, has made the top ten in the country in three categories.

It is rated sixth best, and top in the East Midlands, for staff satisfied with the quality of work and care they provide.

It is rated eighth best, and top in the East Midlands, as a place to work and receive treatment. And it is rated 11th best, and again top in the East Midlands, for overall engagement.

Other areas of improvement include staff feeling motivated, and valued by managers.

The trust’s chief executive, Richard Mitchell, said: “I am pleased and proud that colleagues feel Sherwood is a great place to work and receive treatment.

“These findings confirm that we have some of the most engaged staff across the NHS. We know an engaged workforce is directly linked to improved patient-care, so this is an important aspect of the survey.

“Our overall score has improved over the last 12 months, and this is testament to the hard work of colleagues, especially at a time when all NHS staff are under a lot of pressure.

“These impressive results round off a positive year for Sherwood because our overall Care Quality Commission rating also improved from ‘Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ for care.”

The trust takes part in the survey every year. Staff were invited to share their views, and a total of 2,789 employees, or 62 per cent, chose to respond.